The Teamsters union in Hollywood has warned that it expects studios to use “fearmongering tactics” as negotiations continue over a new labour contract for drivers, electricians, location managers and other industry workers.

Negotiations were suspended on Wednesday (July 3) ahead of the US Independence Day holiday and are set to resume on July 8. Talks are currently scheduled up to July 19, less than two weeks before the current contract covering 8,000 members of the Teamsters and several other unions expires on July 31.

The unions negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) under a Hollywood Basic Crafts banner, with negotiations following those between the studios and film workers union IATSE (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees).

Last week’s tentative agreements between IATSE and the AMPTP on the so-called Hollywood Basic and Area Standards agreements calmed fears of labour stoppages in the US industry this summer. But in a message to members this week, the Teamsters and Basic Crafts group took a firm stance on their negotiations.

“We expect over the next several weeks to see the companies attempt to use fearmongering tactics against the reasonable terms and conditions our members are fighting for in these negotiations,” said the statement.

“Our members will not be the ones expected to balance the budget of the company’s poor business decisions over the last year,” the statement added. “Next week, we hope to see the AMPTP ready to sit back down at the table and be prepared to bargain and ‘care’ about the issues our members face.”

Earlier this week, IATSE issued a statement in support of the other unions, reiterating its “full support for the Hollywood Basic Crafts’ fight for fair wages, safe working conditions, AI protections, bolstered benefits, and more.”

“We urge the AMPTP to negotiate in good faith and come to fair agreements that address the unique priorities of the Teamsters and Hollywood Basic Crafts,” the IATSE statement said. “Nothing moves without the crew.”