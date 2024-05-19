Worldwide box office May 17-19

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) $66.6m $237.5m $40.6m $136.3m 53 2. IF (Paramount) $55m $59m $20m $24m 59 3. The Fall Guy (Universal) $15.6m $127.6m $7.2m $64.6m 82 4. The Strangers: Chapter 1 (Lionsgate) $13.7m $13.7m $1.7m $1.7m 14 5. The Garfield Movie (Sony) $10.3m $49m $10.3m $49m 27 6. Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (various) $8m $77m $8m $77m 5 7. Tarot (Sony) $7m $29.9m $5m $14.5m 53 8. Un P’tit Truc En Plus (Pandis) $6.8m $25.9m $6.8m $25.9m 1 9. The Last Frenzy (various) $6.6m $78.4m $6.6m $78.4m 3 10. Hovering Blade (various) $5.6m $5.7m $5.6m $5.7m 2

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

Family hybrid ’IF’ opens wide with $55m

Paramount’s IF went wide around the world this weekend, taking an estimated $55m for second place on the global chart, with $35m coming from North America and $20m from international markets.

The North American opening is considered good for a live-action/animation hybrid and, according to Paramount, made the film the first original PG-rated live-action family film to open at number one domestically since 2018.

Internationally, IF added 56 new markets to the two in which it opened last weekend and saw its international total climb to $24m.

In the UK, it launched at the top of the local chart with $3.2m; in Mexico it opened in second spot with $2.8m; Australia produced a chart-topping $2m; Germany added $905,000, for fourth place on the local chart; and Spain $850,000, for second place.

Written, directed and produced by John Krasinski, IF centres on a girl who discovers she can see people’s imaginary friends. A cast led by Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Krasinski and Fiona Shaw could help it run through a season of national and school holidays, appealing to a similarly wide demographic as the Sonic The Hedgehog, Paddington and Peter Rabbit films.

‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ hangs on well in second weekend

Disney’s Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes remained top of the global chart with an estimated worldwide gross of $66.6m for its second weekend, after a $129m opening last weekend.

The franchise entry took another $26m (down 55%) in North America, for a domestic total of $101.2m, and added $40.6m from 52 material international territories, for a total of $136.3m. The global tally to date stands at $237.5m.

Disney said that in the international arena the film was down 42% overall and only 40% if China was excluded. For the Friday-Sunday three-day weekend, the drop of 35% was smaller than the second-weekend fall-offs of earlier instalments Dawn Of The Planet of the Apes, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For The Planet Of The Apes, according to the studio.

The strongest holds came in Brazil (down only 21%), the UK (down 23%) and Germany (down 26%).

Leading individual territory totals for Kingdom now stand at $20.4m from China, $13.8m from France, $12m from Mexico, $10m from the UK and $5.8m from Korea.

On IMAX screens, Kingdom took $5.5m globally over its second weekend, for a total to date of $21.8m.

‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ scores $12m domestic debut

Entering the global chart in fourth place was Lionsgate’s The Strangers: Chapter 1, which according to Comscore began its run with an estimated global gross of $13.7m from 14 territories.

Most of the total came from North America, where, according to Lionsgate, the R-rated horror reboot opened at 2,856 locations and took a better than predicted $12m. That was an improvement on the $10.4m opening of 2018’s The Strangers: Prey At Night (which went on to gross $24.6m domestically and $31m worldwide) but down on the $21m debut of 2008 original The Strangers.

Directed by Renny Harlin and produced for Lionsgate, on an $8.5m budget, by Fifth Element, Chapter 1 is the first part of a new franchise trilogy that Harlin has already shot.

‘Back To Black’ arrives in North America

Though it did not make this weekend’s global top ten, Back To Black opened in North America through Focus Features and in four more international markets through Universal Pictures International (UPI).

The UK-made Amy Winehouse musical biopic grossed an estimated $2.8m from 2,010 locations domestically and added $387,000 from UPI international territories. The worldwide total including only UPI markets now stands at $9m.