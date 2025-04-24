EXCLUSIVE: Italian sales firm Intramovies has boarded world sales rights excluding Israel and Poland on Or Sinai’s Mama, which was selected as a Cannes Special Screenings title in the Official Selection yesterday.

Mama is the only Israeli title in Official Selection at Cannes this year. The Hebrew- and Polish-language film follows Mila, a woman forced to temporarily leave her seaside mansion – and her secret romance – to return to her family in a remote Polish village. But the long-awaited reunion is far from what she imagined.

Adi Bar Yossef produces the film, which is a co-production between her Israeli company Baryo, Poland’s Morefilm and Italy’s Intramovies.

Evgenia Dodina leads the cast, alongside Arkadiusz Jakubik, Katarzyna Lubik and Dominika Bednarczyk.

A rising star of the Israeli scene, Sinai is a graduate of Jerusalem’s Sam Spiegel Film and Television School, who participated in Berlinale Talents in 2015 and won the Cannes Cinefondation prize for 2016 short Anna, as well as the Israeli Film Academy’s best short prize.

She has written for Israeli TV series Shlomi 6, and most recently directed 2020 short Long Distance which played at Haifa Film Festival.

Also a Sam Spiegel graduate, Yossef’s credits include producing feature documentaries The Little Things, Four Mothers and Incoming Call, and associate producing Jerusalem 2021 feature Cinema Sabaya.

Cannes runs from May 13-24.