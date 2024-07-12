In a stunning twist on Friday, the New Mexico judge in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial dismissed the case after finding that prosecutors withheld evidence relating to the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer agreed with a motion by Baldwin’s defence team earlier in the day that live rounds of ammunition had not been disclosed to them under the rules of evidence.

The defence had argued that live rounds recovered by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office were not logged according to official procedure. Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, after a prop gun went off in Baldwin’s hands during rehearsal. Hutchins died later that day in hospital.

Baldwin, 66, always denied the charges and asserted he did not know the Colt .45 contained a live round after he was handed it by the production’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director, and safety officer Dave Halls called out “cold gun”, indicating it contained dummies.

Santa Fe special prosecutor Kari Morrissey argued the ammunition was not related to the case, nor was it concealed from Baldwin’s lawyers, adding that the bullets were not the same size as those retrieved from the set on Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Baldwin wept and hugged his attorneys and wife Hilaria as the judge’s ruling was read out to the court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the third day of the trial. Earlier in the day Judge Sommer sent the jury home while she considered the defence’s motion to dismiss the case.

The “with prejudice” ruling means the case is permanently dismissed and cannot be retried.

The outcome may now call into question the validity of the 18-month prison sentence imposed on Gutierrez-Reed earlier this year.