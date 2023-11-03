UK-based sales agency Film Republic has boarded world sales rights on Sweet Sorrow, the latest film from Serbian director Kosta Djordjevic.

Sweet Sorrow will have its world premiere this Sunday (November 5) in Just Film, the youth-focused section of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF).

The film centres on an angsty teenager who takes on organising his grandmother’s funeral, when he realises that doing so could win the affections of his crush.

Pavle Cemerikic, Branka Katic, Denis Muric and Alisa Radakovic lead the cast.

Djordjevic produced the film with Bojana Andric and Milos Ivanovic for Serbia’s Kinematografska Kuca.

Sweet Sorrow is a third feature for Djordjevic, after 2013 comedy Trolling; and 2019’s Love Cuts.