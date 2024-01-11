Production on Michael will get underway on January 22 as Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International line up a day-and-date global launch for the Michael Jackson biopic on April 18, 2025.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer films) directs from a screenplay by John Logan, with GK Films’ Graham King producing.

Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson stars as the musical icon in what the companies say will be a “riveting and honest” portrayal of the gifted and controversial performer.

The film will show Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies on an “epic, cinematic scale”.

It remains to be seen how the filmmakers will tackle the allegations of paedophilia that surfaced later in Jackson’s life. The estate disputed allegations made by accusers in the 2019 two-part HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The performer died in 2009 aged 50 from cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of sedatives.

King said, “I’m so honoured to tell Michael’s story. It’s been a long journey and I’m excited for the film to show audiences around the world a perspective of Michael that they’ve never seen.”

“Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time,” said Adam Fogelson, newly appointed chair of the Lionsgate motion picture group. “His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can’t wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year.”

King is producing alongside the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

Lionsgate is distributing the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle all territories apart from Japan, which Lionsgate will oversee.