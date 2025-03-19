Say My Name, an upcoming China-Hong Kong romantic drama, won three prizes at the HKIFF Industry Project Market awards, which also crowned the winner of its inaugural animation showcase.

Marking the directorial debut feature of Liu Xing, Say My Name picked up the WIP award of $12,800 (HK$100,000); the White Light post-production prize, offering services worth $15,000; and an opportunity to attend the Cannes Marche to seek further support.

The story centres on a girl who impersonates an exchange student to start a relationship with a wealthy boy. Yoyo Tse, Jack Tan and Cai Jie have been cast in key roles. A producer on the project is renowned cinematographer Lyu Yue, who won the technical grand prize at Cannes and received an Oscar nomination for his work on Zhang Yimou’s 1995 crime drama Shanghai Triad. He also directed Mr Zhao, which won the Golden Leopard at Locarno in 1998.

Some 24 awards worth around $250,000 (HK$1.95m) were handed out at the second HKIFF Industry Project Market in Hong Kong today (March 19). A total of 48 titles were considered, comprising 25 in-development projects (IDP), 15 works-in-progress (WIP), six animation projects and two from Jakarta Film Week of Indonesia.

The first animation showcase saw Toe Yeun’s A Mighty Adventure win the SkyFilm animation award along with a cash prize of $12,800 (HK$100,000). The Taiwan-Hong Kong-Malaysia action comedy follows the adventures of a grasshopper, spider and butterfly. It marks the latest from Hong Kong director Toe, whose debut feature My Life As McDull won best film at Annecy in 2003.

A further animated winner was Li Jiajia’s Min, which scooped the AimMin Potential Award, also worth $12,800 (HK$100,000). This drama, centred on a middle-aged woman who considers her life in a mundane marriage, is executive produced by Liu Jian, director of Berlinale 2023 competition title Art College 1994.

Additional winners included Japanese drama Yellow, which is produced by Cannes Palme d’Or winning filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters, Monster). The title, which won the White Light post-production prize for an in-development project, is the story of a man struggling with guilt after causing the death of his best friend in a car accident. It is directed by Miyoh Yamaura, who has worked with Kore-eda as an assistant director.

HKIFF Industry Office also revealed it has partnered with MetaMedia Group to launch the Asia Short Film Fund, which aims to “lend financial and developmental support to outstanding short film projects from filmmakers across Asia”.

Three or more selected projects will receive a cash award of up to $35,000 each, along with mentorship from established Asian filmmakers in script development, production and international distribution. Further details are expected in May.

HKIFF Industry Project Market Awards 2025 winners

IDP Award (HK): Waves Under The Sea, dir. Chan SiIeong

IDP Award (non-HK): Drive South Pray West (Thai), dirs. Panu Aree and Kong Rithdee

WIP Award (HK): Say My Name, dir. Liu Xing

WIP Award (non-HK): Her First Taste (China), dir. Gong Yiwen

HAF x CNC Award: A Stranger At My Door (HK-China), dir. Zheng Lu Xinyuan

Red Sea Fund Award (IDP): Besik. Homecoming (Taj-Kaz), dir. Iskandar Usmonov

Red Sea Fund Award (WIP): Name And Hair (China), dir. Li Jing

Sky Animation Award: A Mighty Adventure (Tai-HK-Malay), dir. Toe Yuen

Maxtimes Pictures Award: Innocent Flesh (China), dir. Lin Yihan

AimMedia Potential Award: Min (China), dir. Li Jiajia

Taipei Film Commission Award: Indigo Boy (Tai), dir. Bill Chia

La Fonte Award: Dead Tide (Malay), dir. Kethsvin Chee

Aputure Award: A Stranger At My Door (HK-China), dir. Zheng Lu Xinyuan

HCG Award: Seoulers (S Kor-US), dir. Hee Young Pyun and Jiajun ‘Oscar’ Zhang

Pica Pica Media Post-Production Award: A Woman Builds (Japan-Tai-Sing), dir. Huang Ji and Otsuka Ryuji

White Light Post-Production Award (IDP): Yellow (Japan), dir. Miyoh Yamaura

White Light Post-Production Award (WIP): Say My Name (China-HK), dir. Liu Xing

Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF) Award: 2181 Overture (China-Can), dir. Wang Kunlin

Udine Focus Asia Award: Seoulers (S Kor-US), dir. Hee Young Pyun and Jiajun ‘Oscar’ Zhang

HAF Goes to Cannes Programme