Mubi has acquired Ben Mullinkosson’s documentary The Last Year Of Darkness for North America, UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey and India.

The film will stream on Mubi from February 2024, with select screenings in the US.

The Last Year Of Darkness world premiered at CPH:DOX earlier this year where it was awarded a special mention prize in the Next:Wave section and recently screened at the Camden International Film Festival. The film also played within the highlights section at Visions du Réel.

It is the second film from Mullinkosson following Don’t Be A Dick About It, and revolves around a small club called Funky Town, the go-to party space for a group of twenty-year-old DJ’s, drag performers, lovers, ravers and skaters in China.

Wavelength and Kindred Spirit produced and financed the documentary alongside Florence, Robina Riccitiello, and Jennifer Pritzker. Anita Gou and Sam Intili of Kindred Spirit produced along with Sol Ye. CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.