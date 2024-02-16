Partners on Daniel Roher’s Oscar- and Bafta-winning 2022 documentary Navalny have been reacting to the news that Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, is reported to have died in a Russian prison camp aged 47.

Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grosev, a key figure in the documentary who has worked extensively with Navalny, tweeted simply, “Navalny was finally killed by Putin today.”

“We are deeply saddened by the reported loss of Alexei Navalny,” said Anna Godas, CEO of documentary specialists Dogwoof, which conducted sales on the film plus distribution in several territories. “His story was inspirational and we were deeply honoured to be part of the film, Navalny, which showed his incredible bravery and strength. Our thoughts are with Alexei’s family.”

Think-Film Impact Production, the consultancy, marketing and production firm that worked on the film, tweeted, “”The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing. So DON’T DO NOTHING!” - Alexey Navalny’s message to us all hits even harder today. Dedicated to fighting for justice and freedom, we will do what he told us.”, while sharing the trailer of the film.

Berlin vigil

Meanwhile, a vigil is taking place in Berlin for Navalny.

Several hundred people are gathered outside the Russian Embassy on Unter der Linden, just 200 yards from Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Attendees of all ages are laying flowers and candles for Navalny, who died in a prison inside the Arctic Circle according to Russian news agency Tass.

Numerous attendees at the vigil are holding signs calling Russian president Vladimir Putin a murderer; while the crowd is regularly chanting along the same lines.

Speakers are addressing the crowd in both German and Russian, with messages of sadness, anger and solidarity.

“I feel defenceless again,” said Maria, a young lady speaking in Russian. “I really appreciated his ability to make politics accessible, simple and understandable to everyone.

“It was easy. It was fun. It was interesting. He really knew how to get people involved. And I believe that is something we must preserve and carry forward – that politics is not something for incomprehensible people; that it is ours, that we can create influence with it.”

The vigil is not affiliated with the ongoing Berlin Film Festival although several attendees were wearing festival credentials.

The speeches are taking place beside a large Ukrainian flag, that was already in place before today’s news in a continued protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.