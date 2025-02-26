Nearly one-third of all Netflix viewing in the second half of 2024 came from films and shows not in the English language, while Taron Egerton airport thriller Carry On was the top feature on 137m views.

Mark Wahlberg-Halle Berry thriller The Union was second on 131m, followed by Jeremy Saulnier’s thriller Rebel Ridge on 129m, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on 97m.

Ten of the top 25 films were animation, led by licensed films The Grinch on 67m, Trolls Band Together on 61m, and Sing on 58m. Netflix Original That Christmas drew 60m views.

Squid Game Season 2 dominated series in the July to December period on 87m views despite debuting on December 26, according to the streamer’s second ‘What We Watched’ engagement report.

Norwegian tsunami drama series La Palma was the most-viewed non-English language attraction on 52m views, followed by Mexican tragedy series The Accident and France’s werewolf fantasy comedy Family Pack on 41m each. One Hundred Years Of Solitude, the Colombian adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel, drew 9m views.

Turning to non-English language features, South Korea action comedies Officer Black Belt and Mission: Cross drew 40m and 23m views, respectively, while Indian thrillers Maharaja and Do Patti drew 25m and 20m, respectively.

In total, subscribers watched more than 94bn hours. That marked a 5% year-on-year increase in viewership, which is calculated by dividing total hours viewed by runtime. Netflix said going forward it will publish engagement reports alongside second and fourth quarter earnings.

Netflix said no single title accounted for more than 1% of total viewing on Netflix, a statistic the streamer uses to highlight its broad range of film and television.