Oppenheimer emerged as the big winner at the Golden Globes on Sunday (Jan 7) evening, taking five awards, including best drama film and actor and best director and supporting actor overall.
The haul should add to the Christopher Nolan drama’s momentum as the announcement of Oscar nominations approaches, especially since no other feature in Globe contention took more than two awards.
Other films likely to gain Oscar ground from the Globes included Poor Things, with wins as best musical or comedy film and best female actor in a comedy or musical for Emma Stone, and Anatomy Of A Fall, with Globes for best non-English language film and best screenplay overall for Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.
Barbie, which had led the nomination standings with nine nods (to Oppenheimer’s eight), came out of the evening with only the best song prize and the Globes’ new “cinematic and box office achievement” award.
The top film acting Globes for drama went to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer and Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon, while the musical or comedy actor award went to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.
The Boy And The Heron won the Globe for animated feature, beating out its expected close rival for the Oscar Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.
Succession was the leading Globe winner on the TV side, with four awards including best drama series. Beef was named best limited series.
With the strike-delayed Emmys coming up on January 15 this year, the wins for Succession - which also included the drama series best actor and actress awards for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook - point to another big night for the now-concluded show in a week’s time.
Selected Golden Globe winners
Film
Best picture - drama
- Oppenheimer - Universal Pictures
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Apple Original Films
- Maestro - Netflix
- Past Lives - A24
- The Zone of Interest - A24
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Neon
Best picture - musical or comedy
- Barbie - Warner Bros
- Poor Things - Searchlight Pictures
- American Fiction - MGM
- The Holdovers - Focus Features
- May December - Netflix
- Air - Amazon MGM Studios
Best director
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Celine Song — Past Lives
Best screenplay
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Killers Of The Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives — Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
- Lily Gladstone — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
- Matt Damon — Air
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best supporting actor
- Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
- Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best motion picture – animation
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Cinematic and box office achievement
- Barbie – Warner Bros
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – Disney
- John Wick: Chapter 4 – Lionsgate
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 - Paramount
- Oppenheimer - Universal
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Sony
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Universal
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - AMC Theatres Distribution
Best picture - non-English language
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society Of The Snow
- The Zone Of Interest
Best original score
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- The Boy And The Heron
- The Zone Of Interest
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best original song
- “Addicted To Romance” - She Came To Me
- “Dance The Night” - Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
- “Peaches” - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road To Freedom” - Rustin
- “What Was I Made For?” - Barbie
TV
Best TV series - drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last Of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons In Chemistry
Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Emma Stone - The Curse
Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal - The Last Of US
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Dominic West - The Crown
Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - comedy or musical
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - comedy or musical
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
