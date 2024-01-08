Oppenheimer emerged as the big winner at the Golden Globes on Sunday (Jan 7) evening, taking five awards, including best drama film and actor and best director and supporting actor overall.

The haul should add to the Christopher Nolan drama’s momentum as the announcement of Oscar nominations approaches, especially since no other feature in Globe contention took more than two awards.

Other films likely to gain Oscar ground from the Globes included Poor Things, with wins as best musical or comedy film and best female actor in a comedy or musical for Emma Stone, and Anatomy Of A Fall, with Globes for best non-English language film and best screenplay overall for Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.

Barbie, which had led the nomination standings with nine nods (to Oppenheimer’s eight), came out of the evening with only the best song prize and the Globes’ new “cinematic and box office achievement” award.

The top film acting Globes for drama went to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer and Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon, while the musical or comedy actor award went to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.

The Boy And The Heron won the Globe for animated feature, beating out its expected close rival for the Oscar Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Succession was the leading Globe winner on the TV side, with four awards including best drama series. Beef was named best limited series.

With the strike-delayed Emmys coming up on January 15 this year, the wins for Succession - which also included the drama series best actor and actress awards for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook - point to another big night for the now-concluded show in a week’s time.

Selected Golden Globe winners

Winners in bold

Film

Best picture - drama

Oppenheimer - Universal Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon - Apple Original Films

Maestro - Netflix

Past Lives - A24

The Zone of Interest - A24

Anatomy Of A Fall - Neon

Best picture - musical or comedy

Barbie - Warner Bros

Poor Things - Searchlight Pictures

American Fiction - MGM

The Holdovers - Focus Features

May December - Netflix

Air - Amazon MGM Studios

Best director

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Best screenplay

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers Of The Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Lily Gladstone — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best motion picture – animation

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie – Warner Bros

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – Disney

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Lionsgate

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 - Paramount

Oppenheimer - Universal

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Sony

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Universal

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - AMC Theatres Distribution

Best picture - non-English language

Anatomy Of A Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

Best original score

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy And The Heron

The Zone Of Interest

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best original song

“Addicted To Romance” - She Came To Me

“Dance The Night” - Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie

“Peaches” - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road To Freedom” - Rustin

“What Was I Made For?” - Barbie

TV

Best TV series - drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best TV series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best limited series, anthology, or motion picture made for TV

All The Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - drama

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last Of US

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Best performance by a female actor in a TV series - comedy or musical

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Best performance by a male actor in a TV series - comedy or musical