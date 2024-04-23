Other Angle Pictures has boarded international sales on Christine Paillard and Chad Chenouga’s A Smile Doesn’t Lie and will kick off sales in Cannes in May.

The film, whose French title Pourquoi tu souris? means ‘why do you smile?’, follows a man who is always smiling despite life’s hassles. He heads to Bordeaux to start a new life, passes himself off as a migrant and forms an unlikely trio with a humanitarian woman and homeless man who secretly leads them into a questionable situation. It stars Simply Black’s Jean-Pascal Zadi, Emmanuelle Devos and 2023 breakout star Raphael Quenard (Junkyard Dog, Yannick).

A Smile Doesn’t Lie is Chenouga’s fourth feature after 17 rue Bleue, that premiered at Locarno Film Festival, Lumiere Award-winning Do It Right and The Principal starring Roschdy Zem. Paillard directs for the first time after co-writing the latter two films with Chenouga. It is produced by France’s TS Productions, who are behind Nicolas Philibert’s Berlin Golden Bear-winning On the Adamant and Anna Novion’s 2023 Cannes selection and Cesar-winning Marguerite’s Theorem.

Other Angle, who recently launched a Los Angeles-based sales, distribution and production house, is packaging the film as a title with strong remake potential as part of its new global strategy.