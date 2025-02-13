The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power is moving to a new home at the UK’s Shepperton Studios for its third season, Amazon’s Prime Video has revealed.

Confirming a third season order for the big budget streaming series, Amazon said the show’s next run is currently in pre-production and will begin filming this spring at Shepperton, where the company has a long-term lease.

After relocating from its original location in New Zealand, The Rings Of Power shot its second season at the UK’s Bray Film Studios, which Amazon bought in July last year.

The show’s third season will have three directors, each overseeing multiple episodes. Charlotte Brändström, who served as co-executive producer and directed multiple episodes in the first two seasons, returns as executive producer and director for the third season. She is joined by returning director Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz, the British/Canadian film and TV director who has previously directed episodes of The Boys, The Americans and Luther and as well as features including Soft Top Hard Shoulder.

The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J D Payne and Patrick McKay.

Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”