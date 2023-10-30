Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla has been set as the closing film of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, ahead of a theatrical release in India by Mubi and PVR Inox.

The film will receive its South Asian premiere on November 3, having received its world premiere in Competition at Venice Film Festival in August, where Cailee Spaeny won the Coppa Volpi for best actress.

Written and directed by Coppola, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis And Me, written by Presley and Sandra Harmon. The film depicts the relationship between teenager Priscilla Beaulieu and rock superstar Elvis Presley, through courtship and a turbulent marriage. Spaeny plays Priscilla, with Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, and Succession star Dagmara Dominczyk also among the cast.

It will be released theatrically in India through a partnership between PVR Inox Picture and Mubi, which owns all rights to the feature in India and several other territories including the UK-Ireland, Germany and Latin America. A24 will distribute in the US and the Match Factory handles sales.

The announcement came on the fourth day of the festival, which has returned in-person for the first time since 2019 and opened on Friday (October 27) with Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, a UK-set crime drama led by Kareena Kapoor Khan.