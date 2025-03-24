Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate and LD Entertainment are understood to be in advanced talks for US rights to Bill Condon’s Kiss Of The Spider Woman remake that premeried in Sudnance and stars Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez, and Diego Luna.

AGC International acquired rights outside the United States and took the film to the EFM in Berlin last month. WME Independent and CAA Media Finance jointly represent US rights.

Bill Condon’s remake of the Argentina-set drama is produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity and follows two cellmates of vastly differing backgrounds who fantasise about a screen actress.

Manuel Puig created Kiss Of The Spider Woman in his 1976 novel. The book was adapted into a 1985 film by Hector Babenco that earned William Hurt the lead actor Oscar, before it was adapted into a 1993 Tony-winning stage musical.