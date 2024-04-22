France’s mk2 Films has boarded Sandhya Suri’s title Santosh ahead of its premiere at Cannes in Un Certain Regard.

The Hindi-language, narrative fiction debut from UK-Indian filmmaker Suri (Screen Star of Tomorrow 2023).

A newly widowed woman inherits her husband’s job as a police constable in the rural badlands of Northern India. When a low caste girl is found raped and murdered, she is pulled into the investigation under the wing of a charismatic, feminist inspector. Zwigato and A Suitable Boy’s Shahana Goswami stars.

It is produced by Mike Goodridge and James Bowsher of the UK’s Good Chaos, France’s Balthazar de Ganay and Alan McAlex of India’s Suitable Pictures.

The co-producers are Razor Film in Germany and Haut et Court in France. Haut Et Court Distribution will release Santosh in France. Backers are the British Film Institute, BBC Film., ZDF/ARTE and CNC.

Suri is a British-Indian writer-director whose feature documentary I For India premiered in the world competition section of the Sundance Film Festival in 2006. In 2016 she was selected for both the Sundance Screenwriters’ and Directors’ Lab with Santosh. Her 2018 short, The Field, premiered at Toronto where it won the best international short film prize, and was Bafta and Bifa nominated.

Good Chaos’ credits include 2022 Palme d’Or winnerTriangle Of Sadness and Cannes 2023 competition title Club Zero.