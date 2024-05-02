Screen International will once again be delivering the most comprehensive coverage on-site at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, with the Global Production Awards also returning for its second edition in the South of France.

Screendaily.com will be free to use throughout the event. The site will feature up-to-the-minute coverage of the festival and market, with our daily Cannes newsletters running until the end of Cannes. Register here to receive our Cannes newsletters and breaking news alerts.

The ceremony for the second edition of the Global Production Awards will take place on May 20 at Mademoiselle Gray Plage Barrière. The awards celebrate outstanding and sustainable work in the world of film and TV production, locations and studios. Among the companies shortlisted are Universal, Warner Bros, Fremantle, BBC and Sky.

Screen will be publishing eight print editions in Cannes, running May 15-22. The dailies will be available from racks in the Palais, key hotels and street vendors, and are printed on carbon balanced paper.

For the first time, Screen has partnered with pre-eminent US entertainment newsletter The Ankler on a separate newsletter for The Ankler’s subscribers comprising a selection of Screen’s daily Cannes coverage.

Screen’s reviews team, led by Fionnuala Halligan, will deliver the most comprehensive reviews coverage of the festival, after reviewing every single title in the Official Selection and key sidebars last year.

Screen’s much-followed jury grid returns for its 41st year, with 11 renowned critics judging the Competition titles. The jury grid will run in each Cannes daily edition, as well as online until the end of the festival.

Screen’s editorial, commercial and marketing teams will be based out the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, opposite the Palais.

If you wish to contact us about a news story, email one of our correspondents listed here. For advertising inquiries please contact commercial director Scott Benfold.