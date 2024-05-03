Dany Boon and Audrey Fleurot are setting sail for See The Sea, Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud’s family comedy-drama adapted from hit Mexican film Ya Veremos, and SND will kick off sales in Cannes.

Actor-director Boon, known for box office hits Welcome To The Sticks and Driving Madeleine, and Fleurot (Women At War, HIP) play a divorced couple forced to put aside their differences on an oceanside trip when their son begins to go blind.

Currently shooting in southwestern France, the film is the latest in what has been a boom in local language remakes that will take centre stage at the Cannes market. Pedro Pablo Ibarra’s original film topped the Mexican box office and was the second best opener for a Mexican film at home when it was released there in 2018.

SND is also producing the film with TF1 Studio and Chapka Films, the Paris-based production house behind My Donkey, My Lover & I (Antoinette Dans les Cevennes) that is currently being remade into an English-language film starring Toni Collette titled The French Pursuit.

See The Sea – titled Regarde! in French, which means Look! - is Poulain-Arnaud’s follow-up to 2021 debut feature, comedy Le Test starring Alexandra Lamy that sold upwards of 300,000 tickets despite being released during the pandemic.

SND will launch sales on script in Cannes for the film. Also on the company’s Cannes slate are Jennifer Devoldere’s coming-of-age feature Speak Out starring José Garcia and Aure Atika, starry comedy Pimp My Bride, and Lea Leando’s comedy Super Daddy, plus market premieres of Anne Le Ny’s psychological thriller Out Of Control starring Omar Sy and Vanessa Paradis and Juan Carlos Medina’s The Chase headlined by Samy Bouajila and Julie Gayet.