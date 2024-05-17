Twin brother directors Tarzan and Arab Nasser are gearing up to film Once Upon a Time In Gaza in Jordan in September.

Bac Films is handling international sales and French distribution. MAD Distribution has taken MENA rights.

The Palestine-France-Germany-Portugal-Jordan- Saudi Arabia co-production is produced by Marie Legrand and Rani Massalha of France’s Les Films du Tambour, who made the Nassers’ 2015 title Dégradé and 2020 feature Gaza Mon Amour, Palestine’s Oscar submission.

David Grumbach, CEO of BAC said the film “echoes the terrible current events in this region and confirms the Nasser brothers are among the leading auteurs in cinema today”.