Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Nov 10-12) Total gross to date Week 1. The Marvels (Disney) £3.5m £3.5m 1 2. Trolls Band Together (Universal) £959,091 £14m 4 3. Killers Of The Flower Moon (Paramount) £663,000 £9m 4 4. Five Nights At Freddy’s (Universal) £637,969 £9.9m 3 5. Tiger 3 (Yash Raj) £425,668 £425,668 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.22

Disney’s The Marvels has started its run with a £3.5m weekend – enough to take top spot at the UK-Ireland box office, but the lowest opening for a Marvel film since 2011.

Playing in 665 sites, The Marvels took a £5,203 average – the lowest opening location average of all 33 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles to date. Its £3.5m opening was only above those of 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger (£3.3m) and 2008’s The Incredible Hulk (£3.3m) amongst MCU films. It is significantly down on the £12.7m start of its narrative prequel, 2019’s Captain Marvel, which ended on £39.5m.

The First Avenger ended on £10.4m, with The Incredible Hulk finishing on £8.8m; these figures indicate the £10m mark may be a total target for The Marvels.

Trolls Band Together moved to second place for Universal, adding £959,091 on its fourth weekend – a 48% drop. The animated title is now up to almost £14m – down on the £25m total of 2016’s Trolls, but still a decent result in the current market.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon has held a top three spot for a fourth consecutive weekend. The crime saga added £663,000 – its 41.8% drop better than most holdovers this weekend – and is up to almost £9m for Paramount. It is Scorsese’s sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, and is closing in on the £10.4m of £10.4m of 1992’s Cape Fear.

Five Nights At Freddy’s dropped 54% on its third weekend, with £637,969. The videogame adaptation is up to £9.9m for Universal.

Despite screening on Sunday, November 12 only (with limited previews on Saturday 11), Yash Raj Films’ Indian action thriller Tiger 3 took an impressive £425,668. Playing in 271 sites, it took a strong £1,571 location average; it is the highest-grossing opening day for a Hindi-language film ever in the territory.

Top five takings rose 5.1% to £6.1m – a lower increase than would’ve been expected, on the weekend of a new Marvel film. Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes and Apple’s Saltburn – released by Warner Bros – will hope for better fortunes.

Fall -ing with style

Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage opened to £346,452 for Entertainment Film Distributors, at an £815 location average. Including previews, the psychological drama is up to £385,317.

Palme d’Or-winner Anatomy Of A Fall was the major success story of this weekend’s box office, opening to £289,411 from 160 cinemas, for an excellent £1,809 location average – the best of the weekend after blockbuster The Marvels.

With £121,794 in previews, the £411,205 total is a highest total opening ever for Picturehouse Entertainment, which released the film with Lionsgate. Good word-of-mouth could now push the film beyond the £1m mark, which would be a strong result.

Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie fell 46.1% on its fifth session with £289,000, and is up to £7.5m – not too far behind the £8.8m of 2021’s The Paw Patrol Movie.

Taylor Swift keeps hitting the right notes for Trafalgar Releasing, with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour adding a further £255,157 – a 73.7% drop – to cross the £12m mark.

The Great Escaper starring Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson continues to lead Warner Bros’ slate, adding £113,256 – a 51.5% drop – to reach a £4.9m cume.

The Exorcist: Believer added £98,439 for Universal on its sixth weekend – a 54% drop – and is up to £6.1m. It is above the £5.1m and £4.8m of recent Universal franchise horrors Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, but below the £9m of the first in that reboot run, 2018’s Halloween.

Emma Seligman’s high school comedy Bottoms added £79,814 – a 61.3% drop – on its second weekend, and is up to £453,581 for Warner Bros.

Adam Deacon’s Sumotherhood added a further £75,000 on its fifth weekend for Paramount, dropping 49%; and is up to £2.4m.

Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi The Creator added £55,000 on its seventh session – a 66.3% drop – and is up to £7m for Disney.

The Miracle Club added £52,738 on its fifth weekend for Lionsgate – a 47.3% drop – and is up to £1.7m.

Molly Manning Walker’s clubbing drama How To Have Sex added £47,906 on its second weekend – a 52.9% drop that is about par for this past weekend. The Mubi title is up to £291,374.

Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie whodunnit A Haunting In Venice added £41,000 on its ninth session – a 69.5% drop – and is up to almost £9.8m.

Lionsgate’s torture horror Saw X put on £30,890 – a 63.6% drop – and is up to almost £6m, likely finishing as the seventh-highest-grossing of 10 Saw films to date.

Celine Song’s awards contender Past Lives continues to lead Studiocanal’s slate, adding £20,290 on its 10th weekend on screens. The romantic drama is up to £2.8m.

Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel dropped 79% on its second weekend in cinemas, with £15,480 taking it to £163,252.

After an impressive eight-weekend run, Signature Entertainment’s The Canterville Ghost is reaching the end of its run, adding £14,800 to reach a £604,059 total.

Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First added £9,190 on its second session, and has a £63,223 total for Sky Cinema, released by Studiocanal.

Miracle/Dazzler’s Russian animation How To Save The Immortal added £8,435 on its third weekend to reach £113,792; while the distributor also had US horror The Jester opening to £4,803 from 20 sites.

End-of-the-pier documentary Seaside Special opened to £2,821 for Tull Stories, with further bookings over the coming weeks.

The event cinema release of rock documentary Welcome To The Darkness from Lightbulb Film Distribution brought in £30,414 from 90 locations on Thursday, November 9; encore screenings are scheduled for the coming weeks.

Indian animation Leo is up to almost £1.6m from four weekends in cinemas, already the highest-grossing Tamil-language film of all time in the territory.