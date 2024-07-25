The North American premiere of Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance starring Demi Moore will open Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Midnight Madness section.

Fargeat’s debut feature Revenge premiered at TIFF in 2017 and she returns with her body horror that became one of the most talked-about films in Cannes.

World premieres include Andrew DeYoung’s comedy Friendship from Fifth Season and BoulderLight Pictures starring Kata Mara and Paul Rudd; and sci-fi Ick with Mena Suvari and Brandon Routh directed by Joseph Kahn, whose battle rap drama Bodied won TIFF Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award in 2017.

The roster includes Kenichi Ugana’s The Gesuidouz, and Netflix’s Indonesian teen assassin thriller The Shadow Strays from Timo Tjahjanto, whose Headshot played Midnight Madness in 2016.

The line-up includes the North American premiere of Dead Talents Society, John Hsu’s Sony-backed comedy that opens in Taiwan on August 7.

TIFF Midnight premieres will take place at Royal Alexandra Theatre. Selections appear below in alphabetical order.

Dead Mail (US)

Dirs: Joe DeBoer, Kyle McConaghy

Canadian premiere

Dead Talents Society (Tai)

Dir: John Hsu

North American premiere

Else (Fr-Belg)

Dir: Thibault Emin

World premiere

Escape from the 21st Century (China)

Dir: Yang Li

International Premiere

Friendship (US)

Dir: Andrew DeYoung

World premiere

Ick (US)

Dir: Joseph Kahn

World premiere

It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This (US)

Dirs: Rachel Kempf, Nick Toti

Canadian premiere

The Gesuidouz (Jap)

Dir: Kenichi Ugana

World premiere

The Shadow Strays (Indo)

Dir: Timo Tjahjanto

World premiere

The Substance (UK-US-Fr)

Dir: Coralie Fargeat

North American premiere

Opening Film.

TIFF runs September 5-15. On Wednesday the festival announced its Discovery selections, one day after it unveiled the Platform section. The Galas and Special Presentations titles are here. David Gordon Green’s Nutcrackers is the opening night film.