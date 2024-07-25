The North American premiere of Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance starring Demi Moore will open Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Midnight Madness section.
Fargeat’s debut feature Revenge premiered at TIFF in 2017 and she returns with her body horror that became one of the most talked-about films in Cannes.
World premieres include Andrew DeYoung’s comedy Friendship from Fifth Season and BoulderLight Pictures starring Kata Mara and Paul Rudd; and sci-fi Ick with Mena Suvari and Brandon Routh directed by Joseph Kahn, whose battle rap drama Bodied won TIFF Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award in 2017.
The roster includes Kenichi Ugana’s The Gesuidouz, and Netflix’s Indonesian teen assassin thriller The Shadow Strays from Timo Tjahjanto, whose Headshot played Midnight Madness in 2016.
The line-up includes the North American premiere of Dead Talents Society, John Hsu’s Sony-backed comedy that opens in Taiwan on August 7.
TIFF Midnight premieres will take place at Royal Alexandra Theatre. Selections appear below in alphabetical order.
Dead Mail (US)
Dirs: Joe DeBoer, Kyle McConaghy
Canadian premiere
Dead Talents Society (Tai)
Dir: John Hsu
North American premiere
Else (Fr-Belg)
Dir: Thibault Emin
World premiere
Escape from the 21st Century (China)
Dir: Yang Li
International Premiere
Friendship (US)
Dir: Andrew DeYoung
World premiere
Ick (US)
Dir: Joseph Kahn
World premiere
It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This (US)
Dirs: Rachel Kempf, Nick Toti
Canadian premiere
The Gesuidouz (Jap)
Dir: Kenichi Ugana
World premiere
The Shadow Strays (Indo)
Dir: Timo Tjahjanto
World premiere
The Substance (UK-US-Fr)
Dir: Coralie Fargeat
North American premiere
Opening Film.
TIFF runs September 5-15. On Wednesday the festival announced its Discovery selections, one day after it unveiled the Platform section. The Galas and Special Presentations titles are here. David Gordon Green’s Nutcrackers is the opening night film.
