TrustNordisk has sold family animation Super Charlie to additional territories ahead of showing new footage in a promo reel today (May 14) in Cannes.

Deals have been struck for Poland (Best Film CO), Portugal (Pris audiovisuals), Bulgaria (Pro Films) and Middle East (Empire Networks).

3D animation Super Charlie is adapted from Camilla Lackberg’s book series, about a young boy whose dreams of becoming a superhero and fighting crime like his policeman father are shattered when his baby brother Charlie is born – and has superpowers himself. It is in production ahead of a Nordic release on December 12 this year.

With a script by Jon Holmberg, the film is produced by Gustav Olden for Nordisk Film Production Sweden.

Previously announced deals include UK (Kaleidoscope), Baltics (Estin Film), former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Vietnam (Blue Lantern Corp) and Hungary and Romania (ADS Service Ltd).