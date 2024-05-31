The UK’s Buckinghamshire council has refused planning permission for Marlow Film Studios, a £750m project supported by Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris and James Cameron.

At a meeting of the council’s Strategic Sites Committee, the plans were rejected after concerns were raised over the impact on the local road network and the use of greenbelt land for development. An initial decision was deferred by councillors in October 2023.

Other industry figures who voiced their support for the project included Andy Serkis; producer Gareth Ellis-Unwin; former BFI CEO Amanda Nevill; American Film Institute chair Howard Stringer; and CEO of global drama at Fremantle, Christian Vesper.

Speaking to the BBC, Robert Laycock, chief executive of Marlow Film Studios, said they were considering their next steps.

The proposals were for a 36-hectare plot built upon a former landfill site.

Buckinghamshire is already home to Pinewood Studios, which was approved for an extension last this year, as well as Wycombe Film Studios which is in the midst of development.