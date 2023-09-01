The UK’s Screen Cornwall has received almost £400,000 in funding from the government after a report revealed the Cornish film and TV industry was worth £5m in 2022.

The money will be used to continue expanding Cornwall’s film sector to promote Cornish-language media and extend outreach and talent development programmes.

The funding is from the UK government’s ’Shared Prosperity Fund’.

Screen Cornwall recently published a report from Olsberg SPI which found Cornish production increased by 8% to £5m thanks to titles like Lucy Cohen’s Edge Of Summer which screened as part of Cannes Great 8 Showcase earlier this year.

Screen Cornwall’s managing director Laura Giles said: “For the first time, we have a reliable estimate of what film and TV production is worth financially to Cornwall’s economy. £5m is a significant contribution for our rurally dispersed sector. Momentum continues to grow for both location filming and independent production, so this funding boost comes at an important time.

“A diverse and robust talent pipeline is vital to developing a healthy screen ecosystem, so people are at the heart of our vision for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to become the UK’s most vibrant rurally dispersed content production region.”