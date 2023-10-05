Kitty Green’s thriller The Royal Hotel has been snapped up by Universal Pictures Content Group across several key international territories, including UK, France, Germany and Italy.

The thriller has enjoyed critical acclaim during a buzzy festival run across Telluride, Toronto and San Sebastian, and is playing in competition at BFI London Film Festival, where it premieres on October 6. The film will be released in UK and Ireland cinemas on November 3.

It reunites Australian writer-director Green with US actor Julia Garner, following their collaboration in Green’s 2019 drama, The Assistant. Two American best friends go backpacking across Australia. After they run out of money, they take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called The Royal Hotel in a remote Outback mining town, where they soon find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.

Garner is joined in the cast by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving and Toby Wallace.

Producers are See-Saw Films’ head of film and television Australia, Liz Watts, and See-Saw founders Emile Sherman and Iain Canning, alongside Scarlett Pictures’ Kath Shelper. HanWay and Cross City Films are representing international sales. Neon has North American distribution rights.

Green co-wrote the film with Oscar Redding. See Saw’s chief operating officer Simon Gillis serves as executive producer.

See-Saw producers Emile Sherman and Iain Canning said: “We are delighted that Universal Pictures Content Group has taken rights for The Royal Hotel. Kitty Green has created a thrilling and wickedly perceptive film which subverts the expectations of genre, and we know that audiences around the world will be as captivated by The Royal Hotel as we are.”