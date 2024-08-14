Mubi has acquired key territories on Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Harvest ahead of its world premiere in Competition at Venice Film Festival.

It has bought the film for UK-Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux and Latin America. Mubi will announce release plans in the coming months.

Adapted by Tsangari and Joslyn Barnes from Jim Crace’s novel of the same name, Harvest is a tragicomic take on a Western, in which a village in an undefined time and place disappears over seven hallucinatory days.

The cast includes Caleb Landry Jones, Harry Melling and Frank Dillane, plus Screen Stars of Tomorrow Arinze Kene, Rosy McEwen and Thalissa Teixeira.

It is produced by Rebecca O’Brien for the UK’s Sixteen Films, Barnes for Louverture Films, Michael Weber and Viola Fugen for The Match Factory, and Tsangari and Marie-Elena Dyche. Co-producers are Haos Film, Faliro House Productions and Why Not Productions, in association with Meraki Films and Roag Films.

Backers on the film include BBC Film and Screen Scotland.

Mubi made the deal with the film’s producers; The Match Factory, which Mubi owns, is handling international sales on the title.

Mubi’s upcoming slate includes Cannes titles The Substance from Coralie Fargeat, Bird from Andrea Arnold and The Girl With The Needle from Magnus von Horn, plus Chris Andrews’ Bring Them Down starring Barry Keoghan and Mati Diop’s Berlinale Golden Bear-winner Dahomey.