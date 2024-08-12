Sony’s It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, wooed audiences at this weekend’s UK-Ireland box office with a huge £4.5m, taking top spot and ending the two-week run in first of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The romantic drama based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name took an excellent £7,087 location average from 630 sites.

The film’s opening surpasses that of many recent romantic dramas. It is 88% up on The Fault In Our Stars (£2.4m), 155% up on Me Before You (£1.7m) and 509% up on Anyone But You (£733,416).

The latter title, released in late 2023, went on to gross over £11m in the UK and Ireland; Sony will be looking for It Ends With Us to outstrip that following its strong start.

It moved Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine down to third spot after two weeks atop the charts, with final figures still to come.

Universal’s Despicable Me 4 held third spot with £1.4m, tracking in line with Despicable Me 3 and ahead of Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

M Night Shyamalan’s thriller Trap opened to £1.1m for Warner Bros, which also has Twisters up to £12m.

Full results to come.