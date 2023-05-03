Viaplay Group has promoted content boss Filippa Wallestam to EVP and chief commercial officer for the Nordics.

In her new role, Wallestam will hold overall responsibility for the Nordic streamer’s operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

Stockholm-based Wallestam will continue to lead Viaplay Group’s content operations.

She replaces Kim Poder, who Viaplay said had decided to leave the company after 24 years in a range of senior positions. Both changes are effective immediately.

After a period of rapid expansion, Viaplay’s streaming service has a presence in 13 countries, including the UK, US and Canada, and produces more than 130 original series and films a year. Its slate includes Danish crime drama Trom and Those Who Kill; Norway’s Furia; and London-set Swedish relationship drama Threesome.

Wallestam joined the company in 2014 as head of strategy for free-TV and radio in Scandinavia, before becoming EVP and CEO of Sweden in April 2018 and then EVP and chief content officer in October 2019. She previously worked as a strategy consultant at Boston Consulting Group in London and New York, and at Daily Mail General Trust.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “The next phase of our strategy focuses on unlocking the full potential of our new regional set-up by getting as close as possible to our local markets and customers. Filippa’s commercial skills, drive and broad experience will serve us very well. I am delighted that she is taking on this key role while continuing to lead our fully scaled content operations.

“Kim has done a great job and created significant value during his many years with the Group. It has been a pleasure working together, and we wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

Wallestam said: “My priority in recent years has been building Viaplay’s content leadership. I am extremely proud that today we are the number one Nordic storyteller and a major international player, and that the quality of our productions is so widely recognised. Combined with our world-class sports rights and continuous tech innovation, Viaplay is one of a kind. It feels natural to focus now on developing and getting the most from the position we have created.”

Poder said: “Leaving such a great company is not an easy decision, but it’s time for me to pursue new challenges. I will always be grateful for my years at Viaplay Group, and for the chance to work with such amazing colleagues and partners.”