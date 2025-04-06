Cinephobia Releasing has acquired North American rights from Visit Films to Fernando Andrés’s BFI Flare London selection Rent Free and has scheduled a June 8 release.

Andrés’s second feature after 2022 Tribeca and Outfest drama Three Headed Beast follows best friends Ben and Jordan who, after hitting emotional and financial rock bottom, come up with a scheme to spend an entire year living “rent free” with the help of friends, family and strangers in a rapidly changing Austin, Texas.

Jacob Roberts, David Treviño, Zeke Goodman, Sarah J. Bartholomew, and Temple Baker star. Andrés, Roberts, and Baker served as producers.

Cinephobia Releasing will continue the film’s festival run until a limited theatrical release before digital roll-out. Rent Free premiered in 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in the US Narrative Competition and has also screened at Frameline San Francisco, and the São Paulo International Film Festival.

Visit Films president Ryan Kampe brokered the deal with Cinephobia president Raymond Murray, who praised Andrés’ “endearing tale of two men just trying to find their way in the world”, adding: “Between its stylistic charm, intriguing characters, and fresh look at young adulthood, this film is sure to make an impact.”

Andrés said “[I]t is a great privilege to be working with a distributor like Cinephobia that is willing to champion true independent cinema in a challenging American film market that, despite a growing culture of adventurous young cinephiles, is affording fewer and fewer opportunities for low-budget productions and queer stories to be seen.”