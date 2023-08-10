Andrew Georgiou has been named as the head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s media business in the UK and Ireland.

He also retains his position as president and managing director of WBD Sports Europe.

Georgiou replaces Antonio Ruiz, who took up the role June 2022, but left the UK business in March of this year to return to Spain. Priya Dogra, Warner Bros Discovery’s president and managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), had been in charge of UK on interim basis. Dogra is to leave the business later this year.

Georgiou’s responsibilities sees him helm the company across the region’s multiple TV channel brands (including Discovery, TLC, Cartoon Network and Eurosport) and the newly launched TNT Sports plus streaming service discovery+.

He also has responsibility for consumer products, home entertainment and will support the local Warner Bros theatrical business.

Georgiou’s previous roles include president of Eurosport and CEO of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment.

Zeiler said: “Andrew has excelled at the business, being both commercially savvy and able to get things done. As we enter another important period during these transformative times for our broader business, I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Andrew to shape our path and best position our company for continued and longer-term success.”

Georgiou added: “It’s an honour to be asked to take on the UK and Ireland with such a proven and seasoned leadership team. My expanded role in many ways mirrors the ambition of the company – to combine and grow our entertainment and sports offering together across our TV networks and streaming businesses.”