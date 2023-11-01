US sales agent WME Independent is introducing two Indonesian features to buyers at the American Film Market (AFM) this week: Angga Dwimas Sasongko’s 13 Bombs and Bobby Prasetyo’s Dominion Of Darkness.

WME Independent secured sales rights to 13 Bombs from production company Visinema Pictures at the recent Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM).

The action thriller centres on a group of terrorists who threaten to explode 13 devices across the heart of metropolis Jakarta. The cast is headed by Rio Dewanto, Putri Ayudya, Chicco Kurniawan and Ardhito Pramono.

Jakarta-based Visinema, which produced the feature with Legacy Pictures, will distribute locally from December 28.

Visinema was founded by filmmaker Angga in 2008 and has since grown from a production house to an entertainment and technology company, providing end-to-end supply chain from content creation to distribution platforms such as Bioskop Online. Angga is a prolific director with his most recent box office hits including One Day We’ll Talk About Today and Stealing Raden Saleh, which recorded more than 2.2 million and 2.3 million admissions respectively in Indonesia.

WME Independent’s AFM slate also includes Indonesian horror Dominion Of Darkness. Directed by Bobby Prasetyo (Pamali And Pamali: Dusun Pocong), it is the first Catholic exorcism film based on true events to be made in Indonesia. It follows a young priest who encounters the case of a girl whose descent into demonic possession is a chilling reminder of his late sister. The cast includes Jerome Kurnia, Lukman Sardi and Astrid Tiar.

The film is in pre-production and scheduled for production in the first quarter of 2024. It is produced by Paragon Pictures and Ideosource Entertainment. Producers Robert Ronny and Andi S Boediman are behind 2021 musical feature Backstage and 2022 horror Tainted Soul, both of which are represented by WME Independent.