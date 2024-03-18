Netflix has unveiled a suite of Nordic features and series, partnering on projects with the likes of Working Title, Jo Nesbø, Milad Alami, Dome Karukoski and SF Studios.

Little Siberia, a Finnish film from Finnish-American director Dome Karukoski, whose credits include Goteborg premiere Tom Of Finland and JRR Tolkein origin story Tolkein, directs an adaptation of Antti Tuomainen’s novel of the same name. The everyday life of the small village of Hurmevaara is shaken when a meteorite falls through the roof of a car one night.

Cast includes Eero Ritala, Malla Malmivaara, Tommi Korpela and Martti Suosal, with Ina Sohlberg, Mark Lwoff and Misha Jaari producing through SF Studios and Bufo. It will land on the service in 2025.

Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø and Working Title are teaming up with Netflix on a series based on the character of Harry Hole, who features in crime novels written by Nesbø. The series will be directed by Øystein Karlsen and is based on the book The Devil’s Star, which sees Hole on the hunt for a corrupt colleague, while grappling with his own spiralling personal life. It is set to be released in 2026.

Films added to the slate include an adaptation of Alex Ahndoril’s The Key series, produced by Endemol Shine-owned Swedish crime drama specialists Filmlance. It follows a private detective hired by a wealthy family to solve a murder that has been committed at their estate.

There’s also Danish sequel Maybe Baby 2, produced by SF Studios, directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg; Second World War film The Swedish Connection, based on the true story of an unknown hero who saved thousands of Jewish lives, starring Triangle Of Sadness’ Henrik Dorsin, from filmmakers Thérèse Ahlbeck and Marcus A. Olsson; Hans Christian Omsted’s Norwegian film The Right Track, about a disorganised and broke 30-year-old who feels like the world is against her; and another title produced by SF Studios, Swedish feature Je M’Apelle Agneta, based on the book of the same name by Emma Hamberg.

Further series come from Milad Alami, director of Berlinale 2023 wrestling drama Opponent, who has boarded a standalone sequel series of 2021’s Danish crime show The Chestnut Man, with cast members Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard returning; Netflix’s first Nordic period drama, Swedish series The New Force; and Swedish show Diary Of A Ditched Girl.

Last week, Netflix also unveiled its UK slate, featuring new projects from Steven Knight and Philip Barantini, plus an update on its German originals.