Telefilm Canada
Comprised of some 200 professionals passionate about Canadian content, we work to finance, develop, and promote the Canadian audiovisual industry of today and tomorrow.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://telefilm.ca/en/
Canada is translating the hard truths of a new report into the skills needed to future-proof the industry
A major new report funded by Telefilm Canada looks at the challenges and opportunities presented by seismic recent changes to the film industry.
Six upcoming films from Canadian filmmakers on the festival circuit
Screen profiles the titles from Canadian filmmakers and financed by Telefilm Canada that are set to open or premiere at festivals later this year.
Canadian talent rises in an industry open to all
The diverse filmmaking talent from Canada will be in the spotlight at Cannes like never before.
Canadian sellers revise their approach for virtual EFM
As this year’s European Film Market takes place online, Canadian sellers are revising their approach while still planning for a return to doing business face to face.
How can funding institutions better support Indigenous films?
Filmmakers and public funders address the question ahead of an online panel during the European Film Market.
The Canadian TV series reflecting the country’s dynamic population
‘Amos The Mask Hunter’, ’Trop’, ‘Trickster’ and ‘Sort Of’ now aim to engage international audiences.
Telefilm Canada head talks gender parity, Indigenous creators and diversity
Telefilm is aiming for a production portfolio that is gender balanced at all budget levels.
In focus: Co-production in Canada
As one of the world’s most active co-producing nations, Canada can bring financing, expertise, tax credits and more to international projects. John Hazelton reports.
Cannes virtual market: buzz titles from Canada
An intriguing quartet of Canadian films are being showcased in this week’s Cannes virtual market.
Canada in the spotlight
Canada’s film and TV industry is standing at a “very interesting moment of change”.
The Screen Podcast: What next for Canada’s screen industries?
Three heads of Canada’s leading screen-based organisations – Telefilm Canada, Canada Media Fund and CBC/Radio-Canada – share their insights.
Canada Special 2020 supplement
By exploring global partnerships and supporting local marginalised content creators, Canada is stepping ahead of an industry in flux.
Five FAQs about Telefilm's Export Assistance Program for Canadian features
If you are a distribution company that’s acquired a Canadian feature, you might be eligible for financial support.