'Rogue One' heads into China

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stands at $829.1m worldwide heading into its fourth session as it prepares to launch in China.

The film, distributed by Disney, added $11.7m on Wednesday and produced $7.5m internationally to reach $377.7m.

That lags some way behind the $451.4m out of North America and Disney executives will be eager to see how Friday’s opening day in China and the ensuing weekend impacts on box office.

Star Wars was barely a known property before Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened there almost exactly one year ago.

JJ Abrams’ franchise reboot grossed $53m in its opening weekend but faded quickly. The $125m-plus final tally was a small piece of the film’s $2.1bn global haul and relatively small compared to other hits in China.

What seems safe to say is Rogue One should cross $900m worldwide by Sunday. If China delivers a big debut, $1bn could fall by the end of the weekend.

Thus far the sci-fi has generated $68.9m in the UK, with the next best territory Germany far behind on $37.3m, followed by France on $31.1m.

Australia has delivered $29.7m, Japan $28.6m, Spain $13.6m, Brazil $13.1m, Mexico $10.6m, Russia $10.5m and Italy $10m.

Rogue One has grossed $8.5m in Sweden, $6.8m on Poland, $6.3m in South Korea, and $6.1m in the Netherlands.