'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage' crosses $100m in China

Paramount announced the box office milestone on Wednesday.

Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios’ XXX: Return Of Xander Cage has reached $100m in China after six days of release.

At time of writing the running total stood at $102m through Wednesday and $170.3m through all international markets.

Including the North American haul, the Vin Diesel action thriller has amassed $272.3m worldwide.

XXX: Return Of Xander Cage grossed $61.9m in its opening weekend in China in the biggest February debut for a Hollywood release and scored the second biggest IMAX February opening in the territory behind The Monkey King 2.

The $21.3m February 10 opening day also set a new benchmark as the biggest February opening day by a Hollywood title. February 14 has been the highest grossing day so far on $23.5m.

“We join our collaborators Huahua Media, Shanghai Film Group and m1905 in celebrating the great success of XXX: Return Of Xander Cage in China,” said Paramount chairman and CEO Brad Grey.



“We are especially pleased as this opening is our first Chinese market release with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua since the recent signing of our long term collaboration agreement.”

Diesel produces with Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth and Samantha Vincent. D.J. Caruso directed the action thriller from a screenplay by F Scott Frazier, Chad St John and Rich Wilkes.