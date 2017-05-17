Gravitas Ventures boards ’Awaken The Shadowman’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas ventures acquires North American rights to horror-thriller

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Awaken The Shadowman from director J.S. Wilson.

International rights are still available on the film that stars James Zimbardi, Skyler Caleb and Jean Smart.

Awaken The Shadowman centres on two brothers who reunite after their mother’s mysterious disappearance. During their search for her, the pair uncover a hidden cult and a supernatural force. Also starring are Emily Somers, Andrea Hunt and Robert R. Shafer.

Caleb, Zimbardi and Woodrow Wilson Hancock III wrote the script, and produced via their WildStory Productions.

Gravitas plans a limited theatrical release on July 21, followed by a digital and on-demand release on July 25.

“The film’s concept is based on actual phenomena, and the story is in part inspired by true life events from my early childhood. We’re thrilled to be debuting a new villain to the world this summer through Gravitas Ventures,” Hancock said.

Chad Miller of Gravitas Ventures brokered the deal with the filmmakers.