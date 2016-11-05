AFM: Reason8 launches thriller 'Dark Meridian'

Crime thriller follows a New Orleans detective caught between two rival factions.

UK sales outfit Reason8 is at the AFM with US crime-thriller Dark Meridian, currently in post-production.

The film charts the story of a New Orleans detective who gets caught up in a fight between two rival criminal factions while on a stake out.

The company also has development crime-thriller Women from director Anton Sigurdsson and supernatural action film The Fallen as well as German-language title My Good Hans.

The company was set up by former AV Pictures executive Anna Krupnova and Denis Krupnov, formerly of the Caparo Group.

The company took over most of AV Pictures’ library titles and is now building a broader slate.