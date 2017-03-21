BAFTA LA sets 2017 Britannia Awards date

Group’s highest accolades went to Felicity Jones, Ang Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, among others, in 2016.

BAFTA Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that this year’s British Academy Britannia Awards will take place on October 27 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“After an overwhelmingly successful ceremony in 2016, we are looking forward to once again celebrating those among us who not only define excellence, but inspire others to do the same,” Chantal Rickards, CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles, said.

“BAFTA Los Angeles is proud to honour talent from all over the world, and share our joint passion for the arts in this way.”

The Britannia Awards are BAFTA LA’s highest accolades given to British and international talent for their contribution in entertainment and connection to the British industry.

Proceeds from the event support BAFTA LA’s ongoing education, scholarship, community outreach and archival projects.

Last year’s Britannia Award recipients included Felicity Jones (pictured), Ang Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Ewan McGregor, and Jodie Foster.

BAFTA’s upcoming events include next year’s BAFTA Tea Party held in January and the EE British Academy Film Awards held in London on February 18.