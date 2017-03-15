'Body Electric', 'Discreet' get UK distribution deals

EXCLUSIVE: M-Appeal closes series of deals on sales slate.

Berlin-based M-Appeal World Sales has confirmed a raft of sales on its current slate.

Among the deals, the company has sold Body Electric [pictured] by Marcelo Caetano and Discreet by Travis Mathews to Peccadillo Pictures for the UK and Ireland. Both titles are screening in Guadalajara at the moment, and Body Electric will screen at BFI Flare later this week.

“It’s a pleasure to be working with M-Appeal on the fabulous Body Electric which will have its UK premiere at BFI Flare and the astonishing Discreet by Travis Mathews. Body Electric adds beautifully to our catalogue of South American and especially Brazilian cinema, whereas Discreet demonstrates the outstanding talent of Travis Mathews,” Peccadillo Pictures’ managing director Tom Abell commented.

M-Appeal has also closed further deals on its slate of titles.

Jonathan by Piotr J. Lewandowski and Take Me For A Ride by Micaela Ruedahave have both gone to TLA for the UK and Ireland.

The Major And The Fool by Yuri Bykov has gone to Njuta Films for Sweden.

Njuta Films has also taken Scandinavian rights to Bruce La Bruce’s latest feature The Misandrists (which is handled by M-Appeal’s sister company Raspberry & Cream) and to Shu Lea Cheang’s sci-fi yarn Fluidø starring Candy Flip (and also represented by Raspberry & Cream).

Njuta’s Nicolas Debot describes Fluidø as “a film that perspires total freedom, and other bodily fluids! A flick that could only probably have been made in Berlin.”

Several of the M-Appeal titles, including Body Electric and The Misandrists, are screening currently at the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico.