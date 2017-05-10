CAA unveils film finance and sales group hires

Akshay Mehta, Sarah Schweitzman set to join agency.

CAA on Wednesday announced two new hires to the film finance and sales group led by Roeg Sutherland.

Akshay Mehta and Sarah Schweitzman have been brought in following the recent departure of group co-head Micah Green to form a new venture.

Mehta will join in the summer. He currently serves as vice-president of international sales for Good Universe, where he will remain through Cannes.

Schweitzman joins on May 15 from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, where she has built the feature slate and worked on titles in the upcoming Monster Universe for Universal.

Schweitzman began her career at CAA. Prior to Secret Hideout, she was an executive at 21st Century Fox, and before that served at Vendôme Pictures.

Mehta joined Good Universe in 2015 and was instrumental in the worldwide sales of Tallulah, When We First Met and Kin.

He launched a partnership with video game studio Campo Santo, whose bestselling game Firewatch is in development as a feature.