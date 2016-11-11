Carnaby's AFM deal-making includes German 'Offenders' deal, 'Kids' sale to China

EXCLUSIVE: Carnaby International Sales & Distribution has confirmed a number of deals on its slate at the AFM.

Carnaby’s first market with Irish comedy The Young Offenders saw deals for Germany (Studio Hamburg) and Former Yugoslavia (Discovery).



Coming-of-age drama Kids in Love, starring Cara Delevingne and Will Poulter, was acquired for China (Shanghai Shining Media) and Latin American Pay TV (CDC Network).



Action adventure title Mercury Plains, starring Scott Eastwood, closed a deal with Program Store for France.



Simon West’s forthcoming action comedy Salty, starring Antonio Banderas, sold to Tanweer for Greece.



Tanweer also bought parts 2 and 3 of the Rise of the Footsoldier crime franchise.



The Iggy Pop starring thriller Blood Orange sold to Sky for the UK.



Danny Dyer thriller Assassin sold to Trans World Associates for Japan.



Carnaby joint CEO Sean O’Kelly said, “This AFM seemed quiet in the Loews in terms of people milling around but, importantly, all of our buyers where there which enabled much more focused and productive sales meetings. It was a fruitful time for Carnaby on its completed titles and with three of our major titles nearing completion in the next few months we expect a very busy Berlinale.”

