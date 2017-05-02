Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher join 'A Bad Moms Christmas'

Filming on STXfilms’ Bad Moms sequel kicks off in Atlanta,Georgia.

Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon and Peter Gallagher have joined STXfilms’ Bad Moms sequel A Bad Moms Christmas.

Filming on the summer 2016 breakout that grossed $183.9m worldwide has commenced in Atlanta, Georgia.

New additions Hines, Baranski and Sarandon play the mothers of returning Bad Moms Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn.

This time around, the bad moms receive a holiday visit from their own mothers as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas.

Also starring are returning cast members Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes, alongside other new additions Peter Gallagher and Justin Hartley.

The film reunites Bad Moms writer-directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, producer Suzanne Todd and executive producers Bill Block and Mark Kamine.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms said: “Jon and Scott’s hilarious premise for A Bad Moms Christmas will not only let fans continue their laugh out loud love affair with Mila, Kristen, and Kathryn’s relatable antics, but adding Peter, Justin, Cheryl, Christine and Susan, and the holidays to the equation is more than we could have hoped for as we continue this important franchise for STX Entertainment.”

STXfilms will release the film on November 3.