'Jet Trash' producers enlist Youtube star Caspar Lee

EXCLUSIVE: Caspar Lee hired by UK producers as part of a marketing drive to entice younger audiences.

The producers of UK drama-thriller Jet Trash have enlisted Youtube star Caspar Lee to take part in a comedy presentation which will follow UK screenings of the film this month.

The 15-minute video will feature Lee interviewing, and playing Christmas games with, the cast of the movie.

According to producers, the idea for the video came about following test screenings for 15-20 year olds who largely expressed approval for the film but admitted that they find it increasingly difficult to pull themselves away from online platforms and into cinemas.

British-born South African vlogger Lee has 6.9 million Youtube subscribers and 4.2m followers on Twitter.

Directed by former Screen Star of Tomorrow Charles Henri Belleville, the Edinburgh premiere stars Robert Sheehan (Mortal Instruments), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) and Osy Ikhile (Heart of the Sea).

The film centres on Lee and Sol, who have escaped London in favour of the sunshine and parties of Goa, India. But they soon find themselves on the run from an old enemy set on ruining the party.

SUMS Film & Media’s Andy Brunskill and Daniel Emmerson produced alongside Sheehan.

The film is being released at 12 Vue venues via cinema on demand platform Our Screen. Cinestaan International handles sales.