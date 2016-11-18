Emilia Clarke joins untitled Han Solo 'Star Wars' film

The star of Game Of Thrones and this year’s summer breakout Me Before You is the latest name to board the stand-alone sci-fi adventure.

Clarke joins Rules Don’t Apply star Alden Ehrenreich as the young Solo and Donald Glover as the young Lando Calrissian.

The action will take place in a galaxy far, far away before events in the original Star Wars trilogy. The news broke on Friday on StarWars.com.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who broke out with The Lego Movie, are on board to direct the project and Disney has earmarked a 2018 release.

Clarke portrays Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones and her credits include Terminator Genisys and Dom Hemingway.

Expected in 2017 are Phillip Noyce crime thriller Above Suspicion, which Sierra/Affinity introduced to international buyers in Cannes and Gersh represents in the US, and supernatural thriller Voice From The Stone, which 13 Films represents for international sales.