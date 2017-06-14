Epic scores deals on Israeli family fantasy 'Abulele'

EXCLUSIVE: Film played at TIFF Kids 2016 and more than 48 international festivals.

Epic Pictures has licensed key territories on Jonathan Geva’s Israeli family fantasy Abulele.

HBO Central Europe and Netherlands Public Broadcasting have picked up the TIFF Kids 2016 selection that went on to screen at more than 48 international festivals.

The film is currently in release in Peru, Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador through BF Distribution, and in France through Koba Film.

KinoSwait acquired the film for Poland, CGV Blitz for Indonesia, Skyline Media for Vietnam, and Lemon Tree for China.

Abulele tells of a boy who is befriended by a mythical monster during a difficult period in his life and drew more than 150,000 admissions in Israel. Bar Minali, Makram Khoury, and Yoav Sadian Rosenberg star.

Eitan Mansuri of Spiro Films produced with Yoni Paran of Dori Media Paran. Abulele received the support of the Israeli Film Fund and The Jerusalem Film & Television Fund

Epic Pictures Group handles worldwide outside Israel and is producing the English-language remake.