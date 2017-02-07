Filming wraps on José Padilha hijacking thriller starring Rosamund Pike

Daniel Brühl, Eddie Marsan also star in project based on real events.

Principal photography has wrapped on José Padilha’s untitled thriller based on the real-life story of the 1976 Air France hijacking. Padilha’s previous work includes Narcos and Elite Squad.

The film, temporarily called Untitled Entebbe Project, stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War). The cast also includes Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer, Lior Ashkenazi, and Denis Ménochet.

The story is inspired by the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and depicts ‘Operation Entebbe’, the rescue mission carried out by Israel commandos to free the hostages. The film promises to take a nuanced look at both sides of the conflict.

The Participant Media and Working Title Films project will be released through Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners, with Focus Features distributing in the U.S.

eOne distributes in the United Kingdom, Australia/New Zealand, Spain and the Benelux countries, while Lionsgate will handle international sales for available non-output territories at the EFM in Berlin this week.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produced with Kate Solomon, Michelle Wright, and Ron Halpern.

Participant produced and financed through Amblin Partners, with Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King executive-producing. Olivier Courson, Jean-Claude Darmon, Angela Morrison, Liza Chasin, and Jo Burn are also executive producers.