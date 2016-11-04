First look: Dominic Cooper and Gemma Arterton in 'The Escape'

Sales agent Independent is introducing the film to buyers at the AFM.

A first official image of Dominic Cooper and Gemma Arterton in The Escape has been released.

Dominic Savage’s drama follows a woman who abandons her husband and children. It is produced by Guy Heeley (Locke) for Shoebox Films.

His team work-shopped a script over the summer months, with principal photography kicking off in October.

Julian Bird’s film finance and distribution company Lorton is financing and has taken UK distribution rights.

London-based sales company Independent is currently introducing the production to buyers at the AFM.