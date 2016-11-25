Fox, Curzon, eOne execs selected for Future Leaders in Distribution 2017

The female-focused initiative is run by Birds Eye View Film and backed by Creative Skillset and the FDA.

The 2017 participants of Birds Eye View Film’s Future Leaders in Distribution scheme have been unveiled.

The course supports female distribution executives with seven-plus years’ of experience, offering mentoring from leading industry figures. Creative Skillset provide funds and the course is endorsed by the Film Distributors’ Association.

Mentors on the initiative include Robert Walak of Focus Features International and Sue Bruce Smith of Film4.

They are joined by: Kezia Williams of eOne, Nicola Pearcy of Lionsgate, Trish Long of Disney, Eve Gabereau of Soda, Jill Tandy of Inside Pictures, Alison Thompson of Cornerstone Films and Anna Godas of Dogwoof.

Future Leaders In Distribution 2017 participants:

Cathy Anderson , Head of Publicity, Twentieth Century Fox UK

, Head of Publicity, Twentieth Century Fox UK Ana Santos, Freelance Acquisitions Business & Legal Affairs Consultant

Freelance Acquisitions Business & Legal Affairs Consultant Sally Hodgson , Producer of Marketing & Distribution, Pipoca in Nottingham

, Producer of Marketing & Distribution, Pipoca in Nottingham Vicky Hine, Senior Marketing Manager, Theatrical, eOne

Senior Marketing Manager, Theatrical, eOne Tiina Heinonen, Online Marketing Manager, Curzon Artificial Eye

Online Marketing Manager, Curzon Artificial Eye Lucy Powell, Senior Publicity Manager, Studiocanal

Senior Publicity Manager, Studiocanal Sarah Hatton , Sales Manager, eOne

, Sales Manager, eOne Emily Compton, Head of Technical, Altitude

Head of Technical, Altitude Zoe Sands , Senior Publicist, Sony Pictures Releasing UK

, Senior Publicist, Sony Pictures Releasing UK Anne-Cecile Mulin, Director of Distribution Infrastructure & New Business, NBC Universal London

Director of Distribution Infrastructure & New Business, NBC Universal London Louisa Repka, Head of Technical – Shared Services, eOne

Alumni of the event’s first edition include Lucy Hill, theatrical sales manager at Warner Bros UK, Sophie Glover, head of publicity at Pathe UK, and Lia Devlin, head of market at Altitude UK.

The programme aims to hit diveristy targets of 100% female participants; 40% those should be Black, Asian or minority ethnic, and 10% should consider themselves disabled.