'Get Out' director Jordan Peele signs first-look deal with Universal

Partners working on social thriller follow-up to global hit.

Universal Pictures has entered into a first-look production deal with Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions in the wake of the $194m global success of Get Out.

The studio is developing Peele’s next film, an untitled social thriller, which he will write, direct and produce based on his original idea.

Peele will also produce a range of films for the studio through Monkeypaw Productions, including several micro-budget projects on which he will partner with Jason Blum.

Universal, Blum and Peele partnered on Get Out, which became the highest grossing release in North America for a feature debut based on an original screenplay, grossing $172.7m. Thus far it has amassed $21.8m internationally.

“Through extraordinary imagination and fearless humor, Jordan has proven himself to be a game-changer who is driven to tell stories that are as commercially entertaining as they are disruptive and provocative,” Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley said.

“The entire Universal family takes great pride in his incomparable filmmaking debut, and feel fortunate that this studio will be Jordan’s home for many years to come.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be partnering with Donna, Peter and all of the brilliant folks at Universal,” Peele said. “I am thrilled to continue the work we started together on Get Out – pushing the boundaries of storytelling, not only on the next film but with all of Monkeypaw’s future projects.”

Peele founded Monkeypaw Productions in 2012 to tell stories across all genres and co-created TV hit Key & Peele. Monkeypaw previously produced Keanu.