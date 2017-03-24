'Handsome Devil' starring Andrew Scott sets UK release date

Drama directed by John Butler also stars Fionn O’Shea and Nicholas Galitzine.

Icon Film Distribution has announced that the UK release date for Handsome Devil starring Andrew Scott is April 28. It will be released a week earlier in Ireland on April 21.

The film, premiering tonight (March 24) at the BFI Flare Festival, is directed by John Butler (The Stag).

Scott plays an inspirational English teacher who befriends Ned (Finn O’Shea), a gawky youngster who is sent to a macho Irish boarding school. Ned is bullied and lonely until he strikes up an unlikely friendship with new roommate Conor (Nicholas Galitzine), a star player for the school rugby team.

Radiant Films International is handling international sales, with Breaking Glass Pictures acquiring US rights.

It was produced by Rebecca O’Flanagan and Rob Walpole for Treasure Entertainment (The Stag, Viva), with support from Irish Film Board.

The film recently opened the Glasgow Film Festival and was awarded best Irish film by the Dublin Film Critics Circle.

